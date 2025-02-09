Lakers' NBA Championship Odds After Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht Trade Falls Through
It was a massive surprise on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly struck a deal for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams, but it appeared the former first-round pick was a perfect potential running mate with Luka Doncic in L.A.
However, that won't be the case.
On Saturday night, it was reported that the Lakers-Hornets trade had been rescinded due to the Hornets failing to satisfy their end of the deal. The Lakers, who were expected to send out draft capital, rookie Dalton Knecht and veteran Cam Reddish, reportedly failed Williams on his physical due to multiple issues, leading to the trade not happening.
This puts Los Angeles in a tough spot.
With the trade deadline already passed, the Lakers don't have many options -- outside of a potential player on the buyout market -- to improve in the frontcourt.
After moving Anthony Davis in the Doncic trade, the Lakers have Jaxon Hayes, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison and the currently-injured Christian Wood that could play the center spot. Not exactly what you'd expect from a team that is sixth in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
Here's a look at the Lakers' latest odds following the Williams deal falling through.
Lakers NBA Championship Odds After Rescinded Mark Williams Trade
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Despite the Lakers failing to land their center of the future in Williams, oddsmakers at DraftKings still have them at +1500 to win the NBA Finals -- the third-best of any Western Conference team.
In fact, the Lakers have seen their odds improve, partially due to their five-game winning streak, despite the trade getting rescinded. With Los Angeles winning give games in a row and the Houston Rockets dropping six in a row, Los Angeles has jumped into the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.
That is a massive move, as the Lakers would currently avoid a first-round matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets -- the team that has knocked them out of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
While losing Williams certainly weakens the Lakers' frontcourt, there is a chance that they could land a center in the buyout market if one comes available. Plus, Doncic has yet to play in a game for the Lakers, and Los Angeles may be one of the best offensive teams in the NBA with him, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all on the floor.
Oddsmakers don't seem to be out on the Lakers as contenders after the Williams deal fell through, but there certainly is a weak spot on this roster. It'll be interesting to see how the Lakers' rotation looks -- and if they can make an addition -- in the coming months.
