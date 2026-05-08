Lakers' NBA Finals Odds, Series Odds Crater After Game 2 Loss to Thunder

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble in the Western Conference semifinals.

L.A. played well in the first half of Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it ended up losing by 18 points to fall down 2-0 in the series. Now, the Lakers head home, where they are 8.5-point underdogs in Game 3.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings are giving the Lakers virtually no shot to win this series setting OKC as a -5000 favorite to advance. As a result, the Lakers' odds to win the NBA Finals continue to fall.

Los Angeles entered this series at +2800 to win the title, but it fell all the way to +4500 ahead of game 2. A big reason for that move was an ominous injury update from Luka Doncic, who revealed that his timeline to return from his hamstring injury was originally set at eight weeks. Right now, Doncic is about five weeks removed from suffering the injury.

After the Lakers dropped Game 2, they fell to +6000 to win the NBA Finals, as it's unclear if Doncic will even play in this series. Los Angeles simply doesn't have the offensive firepower to beat the Thunder, even though it broke the 100-point mark for the first time in five games on Thursday night.

Doncic has started running, but the star guard had not been cleared for contact ahead of Thursday's Game 2. So, it appears he's facing an uphill battle to return when the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Thunder are now -135 in the odds to sweep this series, and it's pretty clear that the Lakers will be underdogs in every game, especially if Doncic is out. Los Angeles has played six games against the Thunder in the 2025-26 season, and it has five losses by 18 or more points.

Three teams are down 2-0 in the conference semifinals, including the Cleveland Cavaliers (+5000 to win the title) and Philadelphia 76ers (+12000). While the Lakers don't have the worst odds to win it all, they're trending in the wrong direction at this point in the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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