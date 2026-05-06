Lakers' NBA Finals Odds Tank After Game 1 Loss to Thunder; Luka Doncic Injury Uncertainty

Dethroning the defending champs isn't going to be an easy task, and the Los Angeles Lakers learned that in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Los Angeles scored just 90 points and shot 41.2 percent from the field in an 18-point loss to OKC, and oddsmakers have quickly cooled on the Lakers as a potential Finals contender. Los Angeles entered this series as a +900 underdog, but it was still in the mix to win the Finals at +2800 at DraftKings. After losing Game 1, the Lakers have fallen to +4000 to win the title, sitting ahead of only the Philadelphia 76ers in the latest odds.

With Luka Doncic (hamstring) uncertain for this series -- he missed Game 1 -- the Lakers are at a severe talent deficit against the Thunder. While LeBron James (27 points on 12-of-17 shooting) was magnificent in Game 1, he didn't get much help, particularly from Austin Reaves.

The star guard finished with just eight points on 3-of-16 shooting, and he's shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3 in his three games this postseason. That simply isn't going to cut it for a Lakers team that is without its offensive engine.

The Thunder, who entered this series as odds-on favorites to win the title, moved from -155 to -170 after their Game 1 victory.

Latest Odds to Win the NBA Finals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: -170

San Antonio Spurs: +475

New York Knicks: +900

Detroit Pistons: +1600

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3000

Los Angeles Lakers: +4000

Philadelphia 76ers: +6500

Now, the Lakers could certainly get back into this series if they upset the Thunder in Game 2, but Los Angeles went 0-4 against OKC in the regular season and now has four losses to the Thunder by 18 or more points. Even if Doncic returns at some point in the series, it may be too late for L.A. to pull off the upset.

The Lakers' Finals odds are still much better than where they were before the playoffs when Reaves an Doncic were both injured. L.A. was +15000 to win the Finals before it upset the Houston Rockets and skyrocketed into the top half of the league in this market.

For now, the Lakers are a complete stay away with the Thunder favored by 15.5 points in Game 2 with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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