Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 13
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.
Milwaukee is also coming off a tough loss, as it allowed a four-point play to Tyrese Haliburton in the closing seconds of Tuesday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. That game marked the third consecutive loss for the Bucks, who are now tied with the Pacers and Detroit Pistons at 18.5 games back of the No. 1 seed in the East.
That means that a loss to the Lakers could drop the Bucks in the standings on Thursday, although they currently hold the East’s No. 4 seed.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are aiming to stay afloat while LeBron James (groin) is out of the lineup. Los Angeles was unable to do that against a struggling Brooklyn team, and it finds itself as an underdog on Thursday.
Can Luka Doncic and company rally for a bounce-back win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this battle between two teams that hope to be Finals contenders this season.
Lakers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +4 (-105)
- Bucks -4 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lakers:+150
- Bucks: -180
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Lakers record: 40-23
- Bucks record: 36-28
Lakers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Jaxson Hayes – out
- Rui Hachimura – out
- LeBron James – out
- Bronny James – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Chris Livingston – questionable
- Bobby Portis – out
- Tyler Smith – doubtful
Lakers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
These prop picks were written before odds were released for Thursday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER PRA
We’ve seen this season that Austin Reaves can operate as a lead playmaker and scorer for the Lakers, and he dropped 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the loss to the Nets with LeBron James out.
I expect Reaves to continue to stuff the stat sheet until LeBron returns, as he and Luka Doncic will be the "offensive hubs” for L.A. Reaves enters this matchup averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER Points
Giannis is averaging 30.7 points per game this season, but now he’s taking on a Lakers team that lacks any rim protection with Jaxson Hayes ruled out.
Sure, Jarred Vanderbilt may be able to get up into Giannis and make things tougher on the perimeter, but he should eat at the rim in this matchup. Giannis has three games with 30 or more points in his last four matchups.
Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks have lost their last three games to Orlando, Cleveland and Indiana by a combined five points, and I think their fortune turns around on Thursday.
The Lakers are not only down James, but they don’t have Rui Hachimura (knee) either, leaving them very thin when it comes to scoring threats after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.
Plus, Los Angeles’ lack of elite rim protection – especially with Jaxson Hayes out – could spell trouble against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is having yet another terrific season averaging over 30 points per game.
The Bucks have gone over .500 against the spread when favored at home this season, and I think they can keep that rolling in this matchup.
Los Angeles’ defense has been the driving force on its run into the top four in the Western Conference, but it doesn’t match up well with this downhill Milwaukee attack.
Pick: Bucks -4 (-115 at DraftKings)
