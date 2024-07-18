Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 18th
The Lakers have had a ton of attention in Las Vegas during Summer League with a fanfare around Bronny James, but that hasn’t resulted in a ton of success on the hardwood.
A one-point win last time outscored the Lakers its first win in Las Vegas, and the team will try to improve to .500 in its final game against a Cavs team that sports the same 1-2 record. Cleveland has struggled against two teams above .500 while beating up on the winless Bucks, and is favored to dispose of the Lakers on Thursday night.
However, is there a better path to take?
Here’s our best bet for Thursday’s Summer League finale for each team.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers: +6.5 (-110)
- Cavaliers: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +194
- Cavaliers: -245
Total: 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 18th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Lakers Record: 1-2
- Cavaliers Record: 1-2
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James: Did something click for James, who didn’t make a three-point shot in his first two games in Las Vegas? James tallied a personal best 12 points on two-of-five shooting from beyond the arc as the Lakers beat the Hawks by one.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Emoni Bates: In his second Summer League, Bates looks comfortable despite Cleveland sitting at 1-2 during its time in Las Vegas, averaging 17 points per game. The former highly touted recruit will hunt for his shot, and if he’s shooting it well, can make it hard for a limited Lakers offense to keep up.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers offense has struggled through Summer League, and it’s up in the air if first-round pick Dalton Knecht suits up for the team on Thursday night.
Los Angeles has averaged 79 points through games and outside of an outburst against arguably the worst team in Vegas in the Bucks, the Cavs have struggled as well. Cleveland scored 112 points against the winless Bucks, but 79 and 85, respectively, in the other two games.
Neither team has shot all that well from three, and I don’t trust either team to create sound scoring chances throughout this game.
I’ll fade both offenses and take the under on Thursday night in each team’s finale in Las Vegas.
PICK: UNDER 178.5
