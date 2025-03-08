Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Saturday’s marquee matchup features the NBA’s most storied franchises going head-to-head.
The Boston Celtics – the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference – have won three games in a row ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers – the No. 2 seed in the West – who have won eight straight after an overtime win against the New York Knicks on Thursday.
This matchup has star power across the board, and the C’s rest several players in one of the two games of their recent back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday – potentially to gear up for this showdown.
Since Luka Doncic joined the Lakers, they have been on fire, skyrocketing up the standings in the Western Conference.
Which of these teams has the edge in Saturday’s contest?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Lakers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +5.5 (-110)
- Celtics -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +180
- Celtics: -218
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Lakers record: 40-21
- Celtics record: 45-18
Lakers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – probable
- Rui Hachimura – out
- LeBron James – probable
- Bronny James – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
Lakers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER Rebounds and Assists
This bet may depend on the number oddsmakers end up giving, but Doncic has stuffed the stat sheet since his minutes limit was lifted by J.J. Redick.
Luka has 19, 17. 27, 18, 7, 15, 23 and 19 rebounds and assists over his last eight games, averaging 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
Even though he’s shot the ball at a lower percentage than he did in Dallas earlier this season, Doncic has been able to impact the game in other ways, and he’s really found a groove as a passer, registering 36 assists over his last three games.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 3-Pointers Made
Derrick White had a bit of a down game – partially due to his tooth getting knocked out – in the win over Philadelphia on Thursday night.
However, he’s been red hot from 3 over his last several games, averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers on 9.6 attempts per game since the start of February. Over that stretch, White is shooting an impressive 45.2 percent from deep and has made at least four shots from 3 in nine of 14 games.
Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Lakers and Celtics are both in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating, so this should be a fantastic game.
Los Angeles has been rejuvenated since adding Doncic, and it has the best defensive rating in the NBA over its last 10 games. Will that hold up against an elite Boston offense? I’m not totally sold, but the C’s have been banged up a little with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis recently missing time.
The C’s have struggled a bit as home favorites, covering the spread in just 14 of their 32 games in that spot, and the Lakers come into this matchup on a huge winning streak.
Los Angeles has also thrived as a road underdog, going 9-7 against the spread. With Doncic now in the fold, don’t be shocked if the Lakers keep this game close.
Pick: Lakers +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
