Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 29
The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. This will be the first time the Grizzlies will take the court since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, a move that surprised everyone on Friday.
Will this help or hurt the Grizzlies in the final stretch of the regular season? Time will tell, but for now, all we can do is take a look at the odds and decide which side we're backing.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lakers +2.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers +118
- Grizzlies -145
Total
- 238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers s. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Net +
- Lakers record: 44-29
- Grizzlies record: 44-29
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Austin Reaves, SF - Game Time Decision
- Maxi Kleber, PF - Out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant, PG - Game Time Decision
- Zyon Pullin, G - Out
- Marvin Bagley III, PF - Game Time Decision
- Brandon Clarke, PF - Out For Season
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Assists (+115) via BetMGM
The Grizzlies are allowing teams to average 27.0 assists against them per game this season, so we can try to take advantage of that by targeting Luka Doncic to go OVER 8.5 assists on Saturday night. He's already averaging 7.8 assists per game this season, so getting the OVER 8.5 at plus-money seems like a solid bet to me.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I'm backing the Lakers as underdogs in Memphis:
What's going on in Memphis? In a shocking move on Friday, they fired their head coach, Taylor Jenkins, despite being in the thick of the playoff race and getting ready for a postseason run. Sure, they've gone 8-11 since the All-Star break, but something tells me there's more going on in the locker room.
Will that be fixed now that Jenkins is gone? Maybe, but maybe not.
I struggle to justify laying 2.5 points on a team that has regressed over the past month and is fresh off firing their head coach, especially when they face a team like the Lakers that has been trending in the right direction of late.
We should also consider that the Lakers have started to lean on the three-ball more of late, with 44.4% of their shots coming from beyond the arc over their last three games. Luckily, the weakness of the Grizzlies' defense is their perimeter defense.
I'll back Los Angeles as an underdog in this intriguing spot tonight.
Pick: Lakers +2.5 (-110) via BetMGM
