Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are both coming off of disappointing road losses on Monday night when they face off in Memphis on Wednesday.
Los Angeles lost to the Detroit Pistons by double digits, falling to 1-3 on its road trip, but the bigger loss may be Anthony Davis aggravating his foot injury.
According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Davis is day-to-day and hasn’t officially been ruled out for this game against Memphis. However, the Grizzlies are set as one-point favorites – despite dealing with injuries to Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart – in this matchup.
Is that a sign Davis will sit?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and my best bet for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +1 (-110)
- Grizzlies -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -105
- Grizzlies: -115
Total
- 230 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lakers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports
- Lakers record: 4-3
- Grizzlies record: 4-4
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- D’Angelo Russell – probable
- Armel Traore – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Quincy Olivari – out
- Austin Reaves – probable
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
The Grizzlies have spent the last few games without Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane, putting a lot of pressure on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to produce.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James: If Davis sits, LeBron will be asked to carry the load offensively for the Lakers. This season, the 39-year-old is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant: The Grizzlies haven’t played Ja more than 33 minutes in a game, but he's still averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. If Smart and Bane sit, he’ll be tasked with carrying this offense again on Wednesday.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to back the shorthanded Grizzlies after they lost to the Brooklyn Nets, but the Lakers are 1-3 on the road (3-0 at home) and have been carried by Davis, who leads the NBA in scoring this season.
Even if the All-Star big man plays through his foot injury, it’s hard to expect him to be as effective, or play his normal minutes, in this matchup.
While the Lakers are struggling on the road, Memphis is 2-2 at home – although it is just 3-5 against the spread on the season.
I lean with the Grizzlies in this game – even with their injuries – as the Lakers really don’t have anyone that can replace Davis’ impact on both ends of the floor.
So far this season, Los Angeles is -5.1 points per 100 possessions when Jaxson Hayes – the backup center – is on the court.
I’ll take a shot on Memphis in a pick’em scenario tonight.
Pick: Grizzlies ML (-115)
