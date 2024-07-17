Lakers vs. Hawks NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 17
The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are both winless so far in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League heading into Wednesday night’s matchup on ESPN.
No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher is looking to post a signature performance for the Hawks. At the same time, Bronny James has yet to find his footing for the Lakers, shooting 0-for-15 from beyond the arc across the Vegas Summer League and California Classic.
Both of Los Angeles’ losses in Vegas have come by double digits, and oddsmakers are once again setting the Lakers as dogs on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Lakers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +3 (-110)
- Hawks -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +130
- Hawks: -155
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 0-2
- Hawks record: 0-2
Lakers vs. Hawks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
Dalton Knecht: The No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht has flashed some of his scoring talent so far this summer, scoring 25 points in the Lakers’ Vegas opener. He followed that up with 19 points against the Boston Celtics, but he shot just 7-for-21 from the field in that game. Will the rookie bounce back tonight?
Atlanta Hawks
Zaccharie Risacher: Atlanta took Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, naturally leading to major expectations for him this summer. He struggled a bit against the San Antonio Spurs (11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, 1-for-7 from 3), but Risacher led the team with 18 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams has fared well on offense so far this summer, with the Lakers scoring 80 and 74 points in their first two games in Vegas while the Hawks put up 88 and 76.
Even with their two highest scores combined this summer, these teams would have fallen short of tonight’s total (172.5) – and done so pretty easily.
Outside of Knecht and Maxwell Lewis, the Lakers don’t have a ton of top-line talent scoring the ball – especially with James struggling with his jumper.
On the Atlanta side, Kobe Bufkin’s injury makes it a lot tougher for the Hawks when it comes to putting up points, and even though they’ve played close games, it’s the offense that held them back against San Antonio (37.8 percent from the field).
Don’t be shocked if these teams play a low-scoring slug fest on Wednesday night.
Pick: UNDER 172.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.