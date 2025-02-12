Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a seventh straight win on Wednesday night when they take on the Utah Jazz for the second time in as many games.
Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in the NBA since late January, winning nine of its last 10 games to pull into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a three-game losing streak and sit at just 12-40 entering Wednesday’s contest.
While the Lakers have changed their roster a ton with the Luka Doncic trade, they also reportedly added veteran big man Alex Len in the buyout market to help their frontcourt.
Can Los Angeles – which is favored on the road – cover the spread here?
Let’s break down my favorite bets in the prop market, game prediction and the latest odds for Lakers vs. Jazz.
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -8.5 (-105)
- Jazz +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -340
- Jazz: +270
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Lakers record: 32-19
- Jazz record: 12-40
Lakers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- LeBron James – probable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Bronny James – questionable
- Austin Reaves – probable
- Cam Reddish – out
- Gabe Vincent – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Collin Sexton – out
Lakers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic UNDER 25.5 Points (-115)
Fading Luka Doncic against one of the worst defenses in the NBA?
It may seem crazy, but Luka took just 14 shots in only 23:33 of playing time in the win over Utah on Monday, finishing with 14 points.
After dealing with a calf strain that sidelined him for over a month, Doncic is likely working his way back into playing shape, and the Lakers probably don’t want to push him too much right before the All-Star break.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Luka on a minutes limit again on Wednesday.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler to Record a Double-Double (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Walker Kessler is a solid bet against the Lakers:
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has 22 double-doubles in the 2024-25 season, including one against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
In that game, Kessler had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 12 rebounds. Kessler is averaging a double-double (11.2 points, 11.9 rebounds) in the 2024-25 campaign, and he gets another crack at this weak Lakers frontcourt.
While Kessler doesn’t get a ton of usage as a scorer, he should be able to get to 10 points against this LA defense. Kessler has three straight double-doubles, averaging 15.7 points and 17.3 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Should bettors buy the Lakers again on Wednesday, even with Doncic listed as questionable?
I think so.
The Lakers haven’t been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread on the road, going 4-6-1 as a road favorite, but they are the far superior team on Wednesday.
This Utah team has struggled at home all season long, going 11-11 against the spread as a home underdog (with an average scoring margin of -7.9 points per game) while winning just five of 23 home games.
The Lakers started the Luka Doncic era off with a bang, beating Utah by 19 points on Monday night, and I expect another dominant showing on Wednesday.
Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are 9-1 and they’ve won six straight. Plus, they’re No. 2 in the NBA in net rating (+14.1) over that stretch.
Pick: Lakers -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.