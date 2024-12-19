Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
LeBron James returned to the lineup earlier this week, but he's listed as questionable heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off of a win on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies
This is the first of two straight games between these teams in Sacramento, and the Kings would love to sweep the series to get back over .500 on the season. However, they've listed two starters -- Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray -- as questionable on Thursday.
On Monday, the Kings started out in a huge hole and then came back only to blow a fourth quarter lead against the Denver Nuggets, dropping them to 13-14 on the season.
The Lakers are just ahead of the Kings in the standings, but they’ve dropped six of their last 10 games and nine of their 14 games on the road.
Can James and Anthony Davis get the Lakers back on track with a road win tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +4.5 (-105)
- Kings -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +160
- Kings: -192
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Net, NBC Sports California
- Lakers record: 14-12
- Kings record: 13-14
Lakers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Jaxson Hayes – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Bronny James – out
- LeBron James – questionable
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- Mason Jones – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
Lakers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
- LeBron James OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-105)
After a two-game absence earlier this month, LeBron returned to action against the Memphis Grizzlies to put up 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
On the season, the four-time champion is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game, picking up at least eight in 13 of his 24 games.
James is averaging 11.6 rebound chances per game, and he’s averaging 8.3 boards in 19 games since the start of November.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
- Domantas Sabonis Triple-Double (+750)
This is a long shot play, so I don’t expect bettors to place a major wager here. But, Domantas Sabonis has dominated the Lakers in recent seasons, putting up a triple-double in each of his last three meetings with them.
After leading the NBA in triple-doubles last season, Sabonis only has four this season. Of course, one of them was against the Lakers when he dropped 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Sacramento’s second game of the season.
Lakers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have been solid at home this season, but they are just 2-6 against the spread as road underdogs, losing nearly two thirds of their games away from Crypto.com Arena.
After a fast start, the Lakers now rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating while the Kings are 11th. So why is Sacramento’s record so bad?
Well, the Kings have been awful in clutch games this season, going 6-10 when the game is within five points in the final five minutes. While that’s not a great sign for them covering a short spread, I don’t think they’ll be that close with Los Angeles anyway.
On the road this season, the Lakers rank just 26th in net rating (-9.2) while the Kings are +4.7 in their net rating at home.
I think the Kings roll in the first of two matchups between these squads.
Pick: Kings -4.5 (-115)
