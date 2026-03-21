Lakers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 21
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The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make it nine wins in a row when they visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
The Magic recently had a seven-game winning streak of their own, but have since lost three in a row.
The Lakers are looking for revenge after a 110-109 home loss to the Magic last month.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lakers -2.5 (-112)
- Magic +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers -155
- Magic +130
Total
- 231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): SPEC SN, FDSN FL
- Lakers record: 45-25
- Magic record: 38-31
Lakers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Maxi Kleber – Out
- Austin Reaves – Questionable
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – Out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – Questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – Out
- Franz Wagner – Out
Lakers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
Luka Doncic is on fire. The Lakers star has fully entered the NBA MVP conversation thanks to a stretch of impressive play.
Doncic has gone OVER 40.5 Points + Rebounds in eight straight games. He cleared that mark with points alone in three of those games, including a 60-point effort in Miami on Thursday night.
I’m buying Luka stock in whatever way I can at this point, including game-by-game props.
Lakers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
I’m not getting in the way of the Lakers right now. Doncic is having one of the best stretches of basketball in recent memory, and the Magic have lost three straight.
Los Angeles has proven itself on the road with back-to-back wins in Houston and then an eight-point victory in Miami in the second half of a back-to-back. Give me the Lakers to cover a small spread on Saturday night.
Pick: Lakers -2.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop