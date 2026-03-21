Lakers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 21

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make it nine wins in a row when they visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The Magic recently had a seven-game winning streak of their own, but have since lost three in a row.

The Lakers are looking for revenge after a 110-109 home loss to the Magic last month.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -2.5 (-112)

Magic +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Lakers -155

Magic +130

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): SPEC SN, FDSN FL

Lakers record: 45-25

Magic record: 38-31

Lakers vs. Magic Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Maxi Kleber – Out

Austin Reaves – Questionable

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – Out

Wendell Carter Jr. – Questionable

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Franz Wagner – Out

Lakers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic is on fire. The Lakers star has fully entered the NBA MVP conversation thanks to a stretch of impressive play.

Doncic has gone OVER 40.5 Points + Rebounds in eight straight games. He cleared that mark with points alone in three of those games, including a 60-point effort in Miami on Thursday night.

I’m buying Luka stock in whatever way I can at this point, including game-by-game props.

Lakers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the Lakers right now. Doncic is having one of the best stretches of basketball in recent memory, and the Magic have lost three straight.

Los Angeles has proven itself on the road with back-to-back wins in Houston and then an eight-point victory in Miami in the second half of a back-to-back. Give me the Lakers to cover a small spread on Saturday night.

Pick: Lakers -2.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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