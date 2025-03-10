Lakers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Los Angeles Lakers had their winning streak snapped on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics, and they lost superstar LeBron James in the process.
James, who is dealing with a groin strain, is expected to be sidelined for one-to-two weeks with the injury. That’s going to put some extra weight on the shoulders of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the offensive end of the floor, especially since Rui Hachimura (knee) has been out for Los Angeles as well.
On Monday, the Lakers hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets, who have dropped seven games in a row and are likely out of the play-in tournament chase in the East. Brooklyn was expected to be rebuilding this season, so it’s no surprise that it has been up and down all season long.
With the Lakers set as road favorites, how should bettors wager on this matchup?
First, let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -6.5 (-108)
- Nets +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -245
- Nets: +200
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Lakers record: 40-22
- Nets record: 21-42
Lakers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
- LeBron James – out
- Bronny James – out
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – available
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Lakers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
With LeBron out of the lineup, Doncic is going to be called upon to carry this offense, something he’s shown signs of doing as of late.
Luka has 31, 29, 30, 32 and 34 points in his last five games, attempting over 20 shots in three of those five matchups. The usage should be there for Doncic in this matchup, and Brooklyn has fallen off a bit on the defensive end, ranking 20th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- D’Angelo Russell UNDER 5.5 Assists (+114)
This could be a revenge game for D’Angelo Russell, but I think there is too much value in his UNDER assists prop to pass up.
Russell had seven dimes in his last game, but since joining the Nets, he’s averaging 5.2 assists per game and has cleared 5.5 dimes in just three of his last 13 games.
Over that 13-game stretch, Russell is averaging just 4.2 assists per game. Against the league’s No. 1 defense (over the last 10 games), I’m not buying Russell in this market on Monday.
Lakers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Even without multiple rotation players on Monday, I think the Lakers can bounce back and cover the spread in this matchup – as long as Luka Doncic plays.
The Nets are in a freefall right now, as they’ve lost seven straight games and eight of their last 10, ranking 27th in the NBA in net rating over that 10-game stretch (-9.3).
While the Lakers are down LeBron – a major blow to their ceiling on both ends – they still have Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry the offense. Los Angeles has also been one of the best defensive teams in the league as of late, ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Overall, the Nets are just 10-13 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and with Cam Thomas out, they lack the scoring punch needed to keep up with most teams in the NBA.
As long as Luka suits up, the Lakers are a prime bounce-back candidate on Monday.
Pick: Lakers -6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
