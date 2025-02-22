Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
The Denver Nuggets are on fire right now, winning nine games in a row to jump into the top-three in the Western Conference.
On Saturday, the Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their rivalry in what could once again be a playoff matchup this spring.
The Nuggets have gotten the best of Los Angeles in each of the last two seasons, but this is the first time they have to face L.A. with Luka Doncic.
Doncic has struggled shooting the ball since making his Lakers debut, but after getting Thursday off, he should be fresh for this primetime matchup.
Oddsmakers have favored Denver at home, but can it cover to win a 10th game in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday night.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +3.5 (-110)
- Nuggets -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +150
- Nuggets: -190
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Lakers record: 33-21
- Nuggets record: 37-19
Lakers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
Nuggets Injury Report
Lakers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
James dropped 40 (!!) on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday night, and he’s now averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game over his last 15 matchups.
I expect him to get up for this Denver game, especially since the Lakers are trying to make some inroads on a top-four seed in the West.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER Rebounds
The Lakers are small in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis gone, and Jokic should dominate the likes of Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len down low. The three-time league MVP is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game this season and has 32 rebounds over his last two contests.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
I’m kind of shocked to see this line set so close, as the Nuggets have been elite at home this season, going 20-8 straight up and 14-8-1 against the spread when favored at Ball Arena.
Denver has been the Lakers’ Achilles heel for multiple seasons, and now Los Angeles doesn’t have the one guy that it trusted to guard Jokic on the roster.
Since Luka Doncic has gotten off to such a slow start with L.A., I have a hard time trusting a Lakers team that is just .500 on the road this season and 8-7 ATS as a road dog to keep this game close.
Denver’s offense is one of the three-best in the NBA, and the Nuggets already have a 25-point win over Los Angeles (their fifth straight regular season win in this series) this season.
I’ll lay the points with Denver at home.
Pick: Nuggets -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
