Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets each have 20-point wins over each other this season, and they’ll meet for the third time on Friday night.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Los Angeles after it dropped last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks without LeBron James. The four-time champion won’t play in this game either as he recovers from a groin injury that he suffered against the Boston Celtics.
Denver lost badly to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and it’s gone just 5-5 in its last 10 games, falling to third in the Western Conference in the process.
After losing to the Lakers in the first meeting since the Luka Doncic trade, the Nuggets are aiming to bounce back with James out.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +14 (-112)
- Nuggets -14 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +600
- Nuggets: -900
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lakers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 40-24
- Nuggets record: 42-24
Lakers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nuggets Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Christian Braun – probable
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- Nikola Jokic – probable
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Julian Strawther – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- Zeke Nnaji – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Lakers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves
I don’t have a prop that I love yet for Reaves since Luka Doncic’s status is up in the air tonight, but it’s worth noting that the Lakers guard has been thriving since LeBron James went down.
Reaves had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a loss to Brooklyn and followed that up with a 28-point, eight-rebound, three-assist game on Thursday night. He should have a massive role on offense if Doncic sits out the second night of a back-to-back.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)
The Lakers have been shorthanded in the frontcourt with Jaxson Hayes out, and if he misses this game, then Nikola Jokic should dominate the Lakers the glass.
Jokic is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game this season, and he grabbed 13 boards in a 23-point loss to the Lakers earlier this season – a game where Los Angeles did a solid job slowing him down.
Jokic has at least 13 rebounds in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.5 boards per game over that stretch. He’s a steal at this number on Friday, especially if Trey Jemison, Alex Len and Christian Koloko are the Lakers’ primary options at center.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver is a massive favorite in this game, a sign that Doncic may sit out the second night of a back-to-back after failing to commit to play after Thursday’s loss.
In two meetings this season, these teams have combined for 229 and 223 points, and I have a hard time taking the OVER with this total up in the 230s if both Doncic and James are out. The Lakers have scored less than 110 points in both games since James went down with a groin injury.
On top of that, the Lakers have been elite defensive team over their last 10 games, ranking sixth in defensive rating over that stretch.
J.J. Redick had a solid game plan to slow down this Nuggets offense the last time these teams played, and I could see the Lakers attempting to slow down this game if they don’t have Luka to lean on offensively.
This total is too high for my liking given how the matchups between these teams have gone in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.