Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6

The Houston Rockets have some life in their first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers, as they upset L.A. in Game 5 to force a Game 6 at home.

Houston needs to make history to advance to the second round of the playoffs – no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA history – but it is favored in Game 6 at home even with Austin Reaves back for L.A.

Reaves struggled in his first game back, scoring 22 points but shooting just 4-for-16 from the field. The Lakers, who have slipped into the bottom five amongst playoff teams in offensive rating, remain without Luka Doncic (hamstring) in Game 6.

Now, the Rockets are still expected to be without Kevin Durant (ankle/knee), putting a lot of pressure on their young stars like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun to force a Game 7 on Sunday. Houston has won and covered in back-to-back games, but it has the second-worst ATS record at home in the NBA this season.

Can it flip the script in Game 6?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +3.5 (-105)

Rockets -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Lakers: +150

Rockets: -180

Total

206.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Lakers lead 3-2

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic -- out

Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Durant -- doubtful

Steven Adams -- out

Fred VanVleet -- out



Lakers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Austin Reaves OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Lakers guard Austin Reaves made his first appearance of the 2026 playoffs in Game 5, and he struggled shooting the ball, finishing 4-for-16 from the field.

Despite that, Reaves came away with 22 points, knocking down 12 of his 13 shots from the free-throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is Reaves’ usage. He played over 30 minutes in the game and was the clear focal point on offense when he was on the floor.

During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points per game, and if he shoots slightly better on Friday he should clear this total. The Lakers clearly are going to lean more into playing Reaves than Luke Kennard (one point in Game 5) going forward in this series.

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are a solid underdog pick:

No team in NBA history has completed a 3-0 series comeback, so I don’t mind getting 3.5 points with the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of this series.

The Rockets have gone 18-25 against the spread at home (second-worst mark in the NBA) and 17-23 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and they still are missing their best player with Durant out.

The Lakers had a lot of things go wrong for them in Game 5, and yet they only lost that game by six points. L.A. lost the turnover battle 15 to 10, and Luke Kennard (1 point on 0-of-4 shooting) and Austin Reaves (22 points but on 4-of-16 shooting) really struggled from the field. On top of that, L.A. made just seven of its 27 shots from beyond the arc.

I expect a bounce-back showing from Reaves in Game 6, and his presence immediately improves the Lakers offense.

Houston has still struggled in this series on offense outside of Game 4, and I’m not positive it can win three games in a row against L.A.

I’ll take the points with the Lakers, and I’ll likely bet on them again in Game 7 (if the series reaches that point) since history suggests they’ll eventually advance.

Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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