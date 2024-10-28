Lakers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have already played once this season, combining for 239 points in a six-point Lakers win.
What will happen on Monday in Phoenix?
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but with all the star power (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal), how can we not bet on some player props?
Here’s a look at my favorite prop action for Monday’s Pacific Division clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Suns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Austin Reaves OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Kevin Durant OVER 26.5 Points (-105)
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Austin Reaves OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Austin Reaves has been a stat-sheet stuffer for the Lakers through their first three games, averaging 18.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
While Reaves’ scoring may fluctuate on some nights as the No. 3 option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he’s shown that he will always contribute in other ways over the last few seasons.
So far this season, he’s picked up 13, 12 and 13 combined rebounds and assists in his first three games, way past his prop of 9.5 on Monday night.
Reaves already had a four-rebound, eight-assist game against the Suns, and since he’s played 33-plus minutes in every game, he’s a solid bet to clear this number again tonight.
Kevin Durant OVER 26.5 Points (-105)
Kevin Durant scored 25 points in the Suns’ season opener, and since then he’s been even better, putting up 30 and 31 points in his last two games while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3 on the season.
Bradley Beal is questionable for this game, which could open up more chances for Durant. He took 21 shots in the one game Beal has missed this season – four more than each of his two previous matchups.
In what should be a close game, I’ll look for Durant to deliver another near 30-point showing.
LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
After failing to knock down multiple 3-pointers in his 2024-25 season debut, LeBron has done so in back-to-back games, shooting 2-for-5 and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in those contests.
James shot over 40 percent from 3 last season, and as long as the shots are there for him in the 2024-25 campaign, I think he’s a solid bet to clear this prop.
The Suns are giving up just 11.7 3s per game this season, but James already has cleared this prop in his lone showing against them.
