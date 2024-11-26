Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Phoenix Suns will get a major boost on Tuesday in its NBA Cup matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Forward Kevin Durant and guard Bradley Beal reportedly are both expected to return to the lineup after missing time with injuries.
Phoenix started 8-1 on the season before Durant injured his calf, and it has gone just 1-6 since.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are expected to get backup big man Jaxson Hayes back in the lineup on Tuesday, not a huge addition, but one that bolsters their rotation.
The Lakers have been an elite home team this season, but now they’ll go on the road for this NBA Cup clash.
These teams have already played twice this season, splitting their matchups.
The Lakers (2-0 in West Group B) are looking to keep their winning streak going in NBA Cup play after not losing a single game last season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +3 (-108)
- Suns -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +136
- Suns: -162
Total
- 234 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Lakers record: 10-6
- Suns record: 9-7
Lakers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Bronny James – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – probable
- Kevin Durant – probable
- Collin Gillespie – out
Lakers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointer Made (-105)
This season, Austin Reaves is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc on 7.5 3-point attempts per game, averaging 2.8 makes per night.
Reaves has cleared 2.5 made 3s in nine of his 16 games, attempting at least nine shots from beyond the arc in half of his games. While that usage isn’t guaranteed, Reaves has been there quite a bit, and he shot 5-for-7 and 5-for-9 from 3 in his two games against the Suns this season.
Phoenix ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (37.7 percent) this season.
Phoenix Suns Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
KD may end up being on a minutes limit tonight, but it’s hard not to consider him as a scorer when his prop is set at just 22.5 points.
On the season, Durant is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has seven games (out of nine) with 23 or more points, and he put up 30 in both of his games against the Lakers this season.
I’ll gladly take the OVER here and hope KD takes enough shots to get past this number.
Lakers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Durant effect is real.
Phoenix is 8-1 with him this season (the one loss was to the Lakers), and was looking like one of the best teams in the NBA.
Adding both him and Beal to the mix on Tuesday should put the Suns in a good position to win, even if they are on minute restrictions.
The Lakers are off to a fast start under head coach J.J. Redick, but they’ve done most of their damage at home (7-2) while going just 3-4 on the road.
The Lakers have covered the spread in just one of their three games as road dogs, and the Suns – like the Lakers – have fared better at home (5-3) this season.
I’ll back KD and Beal to lead the Suns to a win in their return.
Pick: Suns Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
