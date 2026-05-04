Lakers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 1 (Oklahoma City Massive Favorites)

The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs, sweeping the No. 8 seed to advance to the second round.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to do the same to the Rockets after taking the first three games of the series, but LeBron James & Co. needed three kicks at the can to eliminate Houston in Game 6.

The Lakers now advance to face off against the Thunder, who took all four meetings over Los Angeles in the regular season.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, May 5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +15.5 (-110)

Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers +675

Thunder -1053

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The oddsmakers aren’t really giving the Lakers much of a chance here in Game 1 against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s moneyline odds of -1053 give the Thunder an implied probability of over 91% to take Game 1 against Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City Huge Favorites in Game 1 vs. Los Angeles

The Thunder are no strangers to being huge home favorites, especially in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City covered as -16.5 favorites in a 119-84 blowout win over the Suns in Game 1 last round, but couldn’t quite cover the -17.5 spread in a 13-point win in Game 2.

In fact, the Thunder alternated wins and losses against the spread in those four games, with the Suns just barely covering as +10.5 underdogs in the 131-122 loss in Game 4.

The Lakers aren’t unfamiliar with being road underdogs, either. They upset the Rockets in Game 3 as +7.5 underdogs and then got a 20-point win in the clincher as +3.5 ‘dogs.

The Thunder easily handled the Lakers in the regular season, though. They won and covered in all four meetings, including two wins by 36 and 43 in April.

Injuries have played a big role on both sides. Of course, Luka Doncic has been out since suffering an injury against these Thunder on April 2. There is some hope that he’ll be back at some point in this round, but it seems highly unlikely for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

For the Thunder, it’s Jalen Williams who they have a close eye on. He’s considered week-to-week after suffering a left hamstring strain against the Suns.

Nevertheless, the Thunder deserve to be huge favorites in Game 1, especially with Doncic on the shelf for Los Angeles.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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