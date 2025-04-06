Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
Sunday features a massive matchup – and potential playoff preview – in the Western Conference between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City has locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but it lost a chance to pick up 70 wins in the regular season, losing to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Still, OKC is 64-13 and still committed to playing its starters in this matchup.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are all off the injury report for this game.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have a half-game lead for the No. 3 seed in the West, but they are just 1.5 games up on the No. 8 seed. So, every game matters a ton for LeBron James and company down the stretch of the regular season.
Oddsmakers have OKC favored in this game, but can they win by nearly double digits against this new-look Lakers team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s clash.
Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +8.5 (-108)
- Thunder -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +275
- Thunder: -345
Total
- 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 47-30
- Thunder record: 64-13
Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Maxi Kleber – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Lakers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic UNDER 27.5 Points (-120)
Enter the Dorture Chamber, Luka.
This season, Doncic is averaging just 16.0 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting against the Thunder, largely due to having to match up with Lu Dort and the great defensive wings that OKC has.
Doncic has been solid since being traded to L.A., but he’s shooting just 41.5 percent from the field in 24 games while averaging 27.2 points per game. He is a solid bet to fall short of that average against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
This season, SGA is shooting 37.1 percent from 3 and averaging more than two made shots from deep per game. I’m betting on him to hit that season average on Sunday, as he’s made at least two shots from 3 in 15 of his 21 games since the All-Star break while shooting 40.2 percent.
He went 3-for-10 from deep in his lone game against the Lakers this season.
Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
These teams played much earlier this season with the Thunder winning by eight, but one could argue that the Lakers are a much better team than they were then with Doncic now in the fold.
The Lakers are up to 14th in the NBA in net rating this season, and they’ve played well with Doncic in the lineup, going 15-9 in 24 games.
OKC is a deserved favorite in this game as the No. 1 team in the league in net rating and defensive rating, but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Lakers hang around in this game.
Los Angeles is a solid 11-9 against the spread as a road underdog, and the Thunder may not want to push their starters too much since they don’t have much to play for in the regular season. The 70-win threshold was one of the few motivating factors left for OKC since its seed is already locked in.
I’ll back the Lakers to keep this game close in OKC.
Pick: Lakers +8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
