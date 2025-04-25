Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for Reaves, Randle and Doncic)
The Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic evened their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but they find themselves as underdogs in Game 3 on Friday night.
I’m not sold on a side for this matchup, so instead I’m eyeing a few player props, including picks for Doncic and Julius Randle.
Randle is coming off a massive Game 2, and he could be worth a look in the assists market in Game 3.
Let’s break down the plays for this Western Conference battle on April 25.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Austin Reaves UNDER 18.5 Points (-125)
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
Austin Reaves UNDER 18.5 Points (-125)
Lakers guard Austin Reaves has struggled a bit in this series, scoring 16 points in each of the first two games.
Unlike most teams, the Timberwolves have enough quality wing defenders to match up with Reaves, Doncic and LeBron James on a night-to-night basis. While it won’t always go well, there are still players that can deter Reaves from getting easy looks.
Since Minnesota is a top-10 defense in the NBA, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the UNDER hit in this game and for Reaves’ scoring prop. He’s taking 13.5 shots per game in the series, but he’s also shooting just 21.4 percent from 3.
After these teams combined for just 179 points in Game 2, don’t be shocked if Reaves (and others) fall short of their scoring props on Friday.
Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
During the regular season, Julius Randle averaged 4.7 assists per game for the Timberwolves, but he’s put up five and six assists in his two playoff games.
Randle is one of a few players on the Timberwolves that can create offense for himself and others off the bounce, and I could see him playing an even bigger playmaking role than usual with Mike Conley struggling.
Do the Wolves consider sitting the veteran point guard more to allow Anthony Edwards and Randle to operate the offense? It may be the Wolves’ best path to score more, and Randle has been a willing passer this season – and in recent seasons – since taking on a featured role.
He’s worth a shot at this number at home in Game 3.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
This postseason, Doncic is averaging 34.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers have run their offense through Doncic, allowing him to take 42 total shots (18 3-pointers) in two games. That should remain pretty similar in Game 3, especially since LeBron James hasn’t shot an elite level so far in the playoffs.
Doncic had 37 points in Game 1 and 31 in Game 2, and there really isn’t a great matchup for him for Minnesota, as Doncic has been a little big/strong for Jaden McDaniels when it comes to getting to his spots in the paint.
Doncic has averaged 31.0 or more points in all but one playoff run in his career and averages 31.0 points per game in the playoffs for his entire postseason career. He’s a great bet at this number in Game 3.
