Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Davis, Julius Randle)
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
These teams matched up on opening night, with the Lakers winning 110-103 at home.
Minnesota has been struggling with its new core after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns, and it’s made the team hard to rely on when it comes to the prop market.
As for the Lakers, they have a few players to consider after last night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Here’s how I’m wagering on these two teams when it comes to player props on Monday, Dec. 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Anthony Davis OVER 38.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- LeBron James UNDER 17.5 Assists and Rebounds (-130)
Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Earlier today, I shared this bet for Julius Randle in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is averaging just 6.9 rebounds per game this season – his lowest total in several years.
However, he did grab nine boards against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season and has easily cleared 6.5 boards in back-to-back matchups.
While Randle’s rebounds are down, he’s still averaging 13.7 rebound chances per game. This is a solid matchup against a Lakers team that ranks 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, so I don’t mind getting him at a discounted number after he opened the season with 7.5 as his rebounds prop on most occasions.
Anthony Davis OVER 38.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Anthony Davis had a massive game for the Lakers in their season opener against Minnesota, scoring 36 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a seven-point win.
On the season, Davis is averaging 28.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game — good for over 40 points and rebounds per contest.
While Rudy Gobert is a solid defensive center, Davis gave him trouble earlier this season, and he’s cleared 38.5 points and rebounds in 13 of his 19 games this season. As long as AD is around his season average scoring the ball, he’s going to have a chance to clear this prop.
LeBron James UNDER 17.5 Assists and Rebounds (-130)
I know, it’s not fun to fade LeBron James.
But, this is the second night of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers, and I’m not totally sold on LeBron having a huge all-around game against Minnesota.
James had a big game against Utah, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 14 assists in the Lakers’ win. That being said, I’m fading him in his assists and rebounds prop tonight. LeBron had just nine rebounds and assists in the first meeting between these teams, and he’s failed to clear this number in five of eight games since his triple-double streak was snapped.
On the second night of a back-to-back, we may see a few less minutes for LeBron as well. I’ll go UNDER on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.