Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves series has become a best-of–five after these teams split their first two matchups in Los Angeles.
The Lakers turned in an inspired defensive performance in Game 2 after allowing 21 3-pointers in Game 1, but now they have to hit the road – a place where they’ve been much worse this season. Los Angeles was 31-10 at home in the regular season and just 19-22 on the road.
On the bright side, the Timberwolves – who are favored in this game – struggled as home favorites, going 14-22 against the spread.
Anthony Edwards has yet to have a dominant game in this series, but this matchup at home could be a spot where he bounces back. Minnesota won both meetings between these teams in Minneapolis during the regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of Game 3, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +3 (-110)
- Timberwolves -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +124
- Timberwolves: -148
Total
- 206 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 25
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 1-1
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura – available
- Maxi Kleber – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
This postseason, Luka Doncic is averaging 34.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers have run their offense through Doncic, allowing him to take 42 total shots (18 3-pointers) in two games. That should remain pretty similar in Game 3, especially since LeBron James hasn’t shot an elite level so far in the playoffs.
Doncic had 37 points in Game 1 and 31 in Game 2, and there really isn’t a great matchup for him for Minnesota, as Doncic has been a little big/strong for Jaden McDaniels when it comes to getting to his spots in the paint.
Doncic has averaged 31.0 or more points in all but one playoff run in his career and averages 31.0 points per game in the playoffs for his entire postseason career. He’s a great bet at this number in Game 3.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
During the regular season, Julius Randle averaged 4.7 assists per game for the Timberwolves, but he’s put up five and six assists in his two playoff games.
Randle is one of a few players on the Timberwolves that can create offense for himself and others off the bounce, and I could see him playing an even bigger playmaking role than usual with Mike Conley struggling.
Do the Wolves consider sitting the veteran point guard more to allow Anthony Edwards and Randle to operate the offense? It may be the Wolves’ best path to score more, and Randle has been a willing passer this season – and in recent seasons – since taking on a featured role.
He’s worth a shot at this number at home in Game 3.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
In the two games that these teams played in Minnesota during the regular season, they combined for 184 and 189 points, falling well short of this total.
Does the trend continue in Game 3?
After a low-scoring Game 2 where these teams combined for just 179 points, I think the UNDER is the play on Friday.
The Lakers and Wolves are playing at the second-slowest pace of any playoff series this season, and the iso ball between Doncic, Edwards, Randle, James and others is very conducive to an UNDER.
Minnesota had a top-10 defensive rating in the NBA this season even though it hit the OVER more often when playing at home.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Wolves lean on their defense in Game 3 after a poor shooting performance in Game 2. Remember, Minnesota made 21 3-pointers on 50.0 percent shooting in Game 1, and these teams still only combined for 212 points.
Pick: UNDER 206 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
