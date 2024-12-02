Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 2
For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves after LeBron James and L.A. got the best of Anthony Edwards and company on opening night.
The Timberwolves have gotten out to a slow start (9-10) after making the Western Conference Finals last season. With the Wolves losing seven of their last 10 games, Edwards recently called out his team for growing apart, stating that things need to change for the Wolves to turn around the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have been a completely different team away from home, going 7-3 at Crypto.com Arena and 5-5 on the road.
They’re playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday after barely surviving against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night – thanks to Will Hardy calling a timeout before Collin Sexton’s go-ahead layup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction to help you bet on this Western Conference clash on Monday night.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +7.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +240
- Timberwolves: -298
Total
- 221 (Over -122/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 12-8
- Timberwolves record: 9-10
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Leonard Miller – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Joe Ingles – out
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James UNDER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Superstar LeBron James had a big game against Utah, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 14 assists in the Lakers’ win. That being said, I’m fading him in his assists and rebounds prop tonight. LeBron had just nine rebounds and assists in the first meeting between these teams, and he’s failed to clear this number in five of eight games since his triple-double streak was snapped.
On the second night of a back-to-back, we may see a few less minutes for LeBron as well. I’ll go UNDER on Monday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)
Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is averaging just 6.9 rebounds per game – his lowest total in several years. However, he did grab nine boards against the Lakers earlier this season and has cleared 6.5 boards in back-to-back matchups.
While Randle’s rebounds are down, he’s still averaging 13.7 rebound chances per game. This is a solid matchup against a Lakers team that ranks 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, the Lakers and Wolves combined for 213 points in Los Angeles, and I think we could be in line for a low-scoring game on Monday.
Austin Reaves missed the Lakers’ win on Sunday, and there’s a chance the team sits some players on the second night of a back-to-back, and it appears oddsmakers think so too – setting L.A. as a 7.5-point underdog.
On the season, the Lakers rank 18th in pace while the Wolves rank 24th, so neither team is exactly trying to get out and run on every possession.
The Wolves have taken a step back defensively from last season, but they’re still a top-10 unit in defensive rating. On the offensive side, they rank just 18th in offensive rating, a solid recipe for an UNDER team.
The UNDER is 11-9 in the Lakers’ 20 games and 9-10 in the Wolves’ 19 games. Don’t be shocked if this game fails to reach the 220s on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 221 (-108)
