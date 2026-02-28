Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 28

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors on ABC on Saturday night.

The Lakers came out of the break with a win over the Clippers, but have since lost by 22 to the Celtics, then got upset by the Magic and Suns.

Golden State has alternated losses and wins since the break, and is coming off a big 133-112 win in Memphis on Wednesday night.

The Warriors won the first meeting back in October, but the Lakers came away with a 105-99 home win earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -3.5 (-110)

Warriors +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: -160

Warriors: +135

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Lakers record: 34-24

Warriors record: 31-28

Lakers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

LJ Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Steph Curry – out

Draymond Green – probable

Kristaps Porzingis – questionable

Lakers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luke Kennard has been a consistent player off the bench for the Hawks and Lakers this season. After averaging 7.9 points per game in 46 contests in Atlanta, he’s up to 9.4 points per game through 8 games with the Lakers.

The shooting guard has gone OVER 6.5 in all eight of those games with the Lakers, and in 33 of 54 games this season overall. He should continue that pace against the Warriors on Saturday night.

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak, but get a chance to get back on track against a shorthanded Warriors squad.

Los Angeles is 21-13 against the spread as a favorite this season, including 10-6 on the road. The Lakers have been especially strong covering short spreads, going 7-2 when favored by between 2 and 5 points.

I’ll back the Lakers to get back on track at Golden State.

Pick: Lakers -3.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.