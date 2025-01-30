Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30
The Lakers' run of good form came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but will have a good opportunity to get back in the win column on Thursday.
Los Angeles will continue its east coast road trip in Washington to face the Wizards, the worst team in the NBA. The Lakers are considerable favorites in this one despite Anthony Davis set to miss this one and LeBron James questionable.
Can the Lakers take care of business in its push for the postseason?
Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s matchup.
Lakers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers: -8.5 (-110)
- Wizards: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -350
- Wizards: +280
Total: 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Lakers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Sports Net LA, Monumental Sports Network
- Lakers Record: 26-19
- Wizards Record: 6-40
Lakers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Lakers Team Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura - calf - probable
- Gabe Vincent - knee - questionable
- Dorian Finney-Smith - shoulder - questionable
- LeBron James - foot - questionable
- Anthony Davis - abdominal - out
- Christian Wood - knee - out
Wizards Team Injury Report
TBD
Lakers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
LeBron James OVER 2.5 Three Pointers Made (+190)
Despite being listed as questionable for this game, the expectation is that James suits up for this matchup against the league’s bottom feeder in the Wizards.
My preference is to target some alternate props on James’ ability from the perimeter. The NBA all-time leading scorer is scorching from deep this month, shooting 42% from beyond the arc in 13 January games.
The Wizards are among the worst defenses in the NBA this season, allowing teams to shoot the second most threes per game, which makes me bullish that James will get his average amount of shots up from beyond the arc and also bolster his numbers to get over this mark.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Bub Carrington OVER 7.5 Points
The rookie first rounder has been a light contributor for the Wizards, averaging just under nine points per game on 39% shooting this season.
However, on the second night of a back-to-back, I see the rookie getting a bit more run and getting plenty of opportunities to shoot the rock.
This number is pinpointing a below average output, but after only playing 23 minutes on Wednesday against the Raptors, I envision we see Carrington get more minutes and more field goal attempts up that he is worth targeting on Thursday against a Lakers team that will likely be worse off on defense with Davis set to miss this one.
Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
While the loss of Davis will hurt the Lakers on defense, I can’t trust the Wizards to take advantage over a 48 minute game, especially on the second night of a back-to-back.
Washington is far and away the worst team in the NBA, posting a net rating that is about six points worse than the next team, but the Lakers may not be ripe to run up the score with its league average offense (13th in points per 100 possession) and bottom third pace (23rd, per NBA.com).
Los Angeles is likely going through an adjustment period without Davis in the short-term and will likely try to steal James some extra rest in what should amount to a comfortable victory.
With that in mind, my preference is to bet the under on Thursday night.
PICK: UNDER 224
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.