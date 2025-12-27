Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Packers)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for Saturday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury.
This isn’t the first time this season that Jackson has been banged up, as he missed time earlier in the 2025 campaign with a hamstring issue.
In fact, Jackson has sat out a ton of practice time during the regular season with various ailments, and he did not practice fully this week due to his back issue.
Jackson suffered the injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and did not return, leading to backup Tyler Huntley getting the nod under center in the second half. If Jackson is ruled out on Saturday – and all signs point to him not playing – Huntley would get the start.
The injury to Jackson has caused a massive shift in the odds for this game against Green Bay.
The Ravens opened up as 1.5-point favorites in this game on Saturday night, as Jordan Love (concussion) was up in the air for the Packers. Love has since been ruled out, paving the way for Malik Willis (also questionable) to start on Saturday.
However, that line moved to Packers -2.5 on Monday and eventually moved to Packers -4.5. With Love out, the Packers are now just three-point favorites at DraftKings.
Green Bay clinched a playoff spot with the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, but oddsmakers are still buying the Packers to win this game.
Baltimore’s season is on the line, as a loss would eliminate it from postseason contention.
Jackson has not been his usual self this season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six picks. He’s also ran for just 340 yards, a sign that he may not have been fully healthy even when he did return from his hamstring injury.
If the Ravens can win on Saturday, they’ll need a Cleveland win over Pittsburgh on Sunday to set up a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC North in Week 18.
