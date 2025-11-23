Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice time early in the week with a knee injury, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play in Week 12 against the New York Jets.
This is a great sign for the Ravens, as Jackson missed time earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and Baltimore only won one of the games that he missed. The Ravens, with Jackson set to play, are massive 13.5-point favorites at home in Week 12.
This season, Jackson has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards, 15 scores and just three interceptions in seven games. The Ravens are 4-3 in Lamar's starts and 1-2 when he's out.
Baltimore is just a game out of the top spot in the AFC North, and it could make up some ground on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are underdogs in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
With Jackson set to play, the SI Betting team shared our favorite prop for him against New York.
Best Lamar Jackson Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Jets
Lamar Jackson UNDER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan's player prop countdown, he ranked Lamar Jackson going under his rushing yards total is my No. 5 prop bet for Week 12:
Lamar Jackson hasn't quite been the same since returning from injury three weeks ago. In the three games since his return, he has combined for just 60 yards on the ground. He also ran just four times last week against the Browns, which could be a sign that his injury is bothering him more than he's letting on. If that's the case, his rushing yards total of 34.5 is too high for Sunday's game against the Jets.
