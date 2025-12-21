Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice time this week due to an illness, but he's officially off the team's final injury report and expected to play on Sunday night against the New England Patriots.
That's great news for the Ravens, who are just 7-7 this season and fighting for the AFC North division crown. Baltimore is a game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Week 16.
With Jackson expected to play, the odds for the Ravens to beat the Patriots have actually improved since earlier in the week.
Baltimore opened as a 2.5-point favorite at home, but the line has since shifted to Baltimore -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook. It's not a major move, but it's an interesting one since 70 percent of the bets on the moneyline and 72 percent of the bets against the spread are on the Patriots in this matchup, according to DraftKings.
Jackson missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury, and the Ravens have not been the same team when he's been out of the lineup. Baltimore is 6-5 when Jackson starts and 1-2 when he's been out of the lineup.
The dual-threat quarterback has struggled a bit this season, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,210 yards, 18 scores and six interceptions. He's only thrown three scores and four picks over the last five games.
However, Jackson did throw two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, a sign that he may be back on track. The Ravens need him to be against New England, as a loss would potentially bury the team's playoff chances.
New England has the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but it's coming off a home loss to Buffalo in Week 15. Still, the Patriots may be worth a look against the spread in this game, as they are 5-1 against the number on the road in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
