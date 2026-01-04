Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Steelers)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has dealt with injuries all season long, but he is expected to be in action in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson, who missed Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers with a back injury, said that he would play in the AFC North battle on Sunday night that will decide the No. 4 seed in the AFC.
With a win, Jackson and the Ravens will make the playoffs as the AFC North champ, but a loss will end their season. The Ravens stayed alive with a win over Green Bay (with Tyler Huntley under center) and a Steelers loss to Cleveland in Week 17.
This season, Jackson has been limited to just 12 games due to hamstring and back injuries, and he's been on the injury report with other lower-body issues as well. Jackson went down with his back injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and did not return in the second half.
Overall, the two-time league MVP has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six picks this season. He also has 63 carries for 340 yards and two scores, but he hasn't bee nearly as dominant with his legs as previous seasons.
With Jackson expected to play, here's a look at how I'd bet on the star quarterback in this Week 18 showdown.
Best Lamar Jackson Prop Bet vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Even though he's set to play on Sunday night, Jackson may be a player that bettors want to fade when it comes to his passing stats.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-177)
Jackson has really struggled since November, throwing for one or fewer scores in six of his seven games. He has 18 touchdown passes overall this season, but 14 of those came in his first five appearances in 2025.
So, even though the Steelers have allowed 27 passing scores this season, I’m fading Jackson on Sunday night.
Earlier this season, Pittsburgh held the two-time league MVP to 219 yards and one score on 35 pass attempts (19 competitions). Jackson has four games in the 2025 season without a touchdown pass and just five with multiple scores.
Since he’s been banged up basically all season, I don’t see Jackson turning things around completely in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.