Lamar Jackson MVP Odds Soaring, Now Amongst Top 3 Contenders in NFL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned in a dazzling performance in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills to get the Ravens back to .500 on the season.
The dual-threat master had six carries for 54 yards and a score while completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 156 yards and two scores. Jackson has only thrown one interception so far this season while generating seven total touchdowns.
After defeating Josh Allen and the Bills, Jackson saw his MVP odds soar, putting him ahead of CJ Stroud, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy. He’s now just one of three players with shorter than 10/1 odds – Patrick Mahomes and Allen are the others – to win the league’s MVP award.
2024 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Patrick Mahomes: +300
- Josh Allen: +350
- Lamar Jackson: +700
- CJ Stroud: +1000
- Sam Darnold: +1300
- Brock Purdy: +1800
- Joe Burrow: +2200
- Jayden Daniels: +2500
- Jalen Hurts: +2500
- Dak Prescott: +2500
Jackson already has two MVP awards under his belt in his NFL career, but he’s already putting together one of his best seasons on the ground in his career, averaging 77.0 rushing yards per game and leading the NFL in yards per carry (7.5) through three weeks.
To put Jackson’s yards per carry in perspective, he led the league in that statistic last season averaging just 5.5 yards per tote.
There is one small issue with Jackson’s MVP case.
Right now, the Ravens are just 2-2 and in second in the AFC North while Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 4-0 start and Buffalo is 3-1. Jackson now has a head-to-head win over Allen on his resume this season, but he did lose to Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1.
Last season, Jackson led the Ravens to the best record in the NFL, and it’s possible he’ll have to repeat that effort to beat out Mahomes or Allen for this award. Not only that, but Sam Darnold (+1300) is lurking in this market as he’s led the Minnesota Vikings to an unexpected 4-0 start of their own.
Regardless, Jackson’s dual-threat ability will always give him an interesting case when it comes to the MVP.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.