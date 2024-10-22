Lamar Jackson NFL MVP Odds: Ravens Quarterback Jumps to Favorite Over Patrick Mahomes
There's a new leader in the clubhouse to win the NFL MVP this season.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a show on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns while adding nine carries for 52 yards in an easy win.
The performance was enough to move Jackson to top spot in the odds to win the NFL MVP, putting him ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While the Chiefs are undefeated at 6-0, Mahomes has not played well this season, making him a questionable candidate in the MVP market.
Jackson now has 15 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season, leading the Ravens to five consecutive wins. As a result, he is the clear favorite to win MVP ahead of Week 8.
2024 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lamar Jackson: +225
- Patrick Mahomes: +475
- Josh Allen: +500
- Jared Goff: +850
- Jordan Love: +1300
- CJ Stroud: +1300
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Jayden Daniels: +1700
- Sam Darnold: +1700
- Brock Purdy: +2000
Can Lamar Jackson Win Back-to-Back League MVPs?
The reigning league MVP, Jackson is in search of his third MVP award, and he may have his best case yet to win one.
Not only does the Ravens quarterback has 15 touchdown passes in seven games, but he's also ran fo 455 yards and two scores. He entered Week 7 leading the NFL in yards per carry, and the Baltimore offense has been one of th best in the NFL so far this season.
After an 0-2 start knocked Jackson down in the market, the reigning league MVP has rebounded to lead his team to wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders and Buccaneers.
The only blemish on Jackson's MVP resume is that he lost against Mahomes in Week 1. However, Mahomes (six touchdown passes, eight interceptions) has been significantly outplayed by the Ravens quarterback since that game.
If Jackson keeps his current pace, it's hard to see anyone catching him in this market -- as long as the Ravens remain in the mix for a top spot in the AFC.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.