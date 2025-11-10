Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Hornets)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the fourth straight game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ball is dealing with an ankle injury, and he has not played since the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 1.
The Hornets are off to a slow start this season, going 3-6 through their first nine games, and they've dropped two of the three games that Ball has missed.
The star guard is averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. Ball can really stuff the stat sheet when the's on the court, but he's played in just 111 games since the start of the 2022-23 season.
With Ball out on Monday, there is another Hornets guard that could be worth a look in the prop market against the Lakers.
Best Hornets Prop Bet vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Collin Sexton OVER 5.5 Assists (-112)
Sexton has played in two of the three games that Ball has missed, putting up 12 and five assists in those games.
The Lakers just allowed 13 dimes to Dyson Daniels in a loss on Saturday, and Los Angeles is just 21st in the NBA in defensive rating and 24th in opponent assists per game. That sets up well for Sexton, who should play a major on-ball role in this matchup.
Sexton's points prop is up at 19.5, but he's failed to clear it with Ball out of the lineup. I think this line is a much better target, as Sexton has cleared it on three instances (twice with Ball playing) this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.