Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Lakers)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s standalone game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to an ankle injury.
Ball has had multiple ankle issues in the past – including this season – but it appears that he’ll be good to go for Wednesday’s contest.
Ball missed the Hornets’ final game before the All-Star break, and he’s played in 10 minutes or less in two of his last four games due to injury issues. That makes him a risky player to trust in the prop market, especially since he’s only appeared in 33 of the Hornets’ 52 games in the 2024-25 season.
However, when he’s been on the floor, Ball has been a scoring machine. The former No. 3 overall pick is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Ball is attempting career-highs in shots per game (22.8) and 3-pointers per game (11.9) this season.
Here’s how I’d wager on him for Wednesday’s matchup with the Lakers.
Best LaMelo Ball Prop Bet for Hornets vs. Lakers
- LaMelo Ball OVER 24.5 Points (-110 at DraftKings)
The Lakers rank in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating this season (17th), and they struggled mightily against the Utah Jazz in their final game before the All-Star break.
With Anthony Davis no longer anchoring the Lakers’ defense at the rim, it has opened up a few more easy chances for teams at the cup. That bodes well for Ball, who is a shot machine for the Hornets this season.
Plus, with Brandon Miller out for the season, the Hornets need Ball, Mark Williams and Miles Bridges to pick up the slack on offense.
Ball has cleared 24.5 points in 22 of his 33 games this season (66.6 percent), and he did play 30 or more minutes in each of his last two games when he came back from an injury. So, I expect him to have a pretty standard role in his first game out of the All-Star break.
