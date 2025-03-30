Is LaMelo Ball Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Pelicans)
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will not only miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has been ruled out for the season with ankle and wrist issues.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ball will undergo minor procedures on both injuries to make sure he is ready for the start of next season.
With Ball done for the season, the Hornets are set as road underdogs on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. These are two of the worst teams in the NBA, so oddsmakers at DraftKings have only set the Hornets as three-point dogs.
Charlotte has long been focused on improving its odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, so shutting Ball down to make sure he is healthy for next season is a logical move. It also makes the Hornets an extremely hard team to consider betting on going forward.
