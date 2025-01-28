Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Betting Market Has Little Faith in Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach.
The long time coach of USC and the Seattle Seahawks has decided to return to coaching at 73 years old in hopes to turn around a Raiders franchise that has struggled to be competitive for over two decades.
Las Vegas fans shouldn't celebrate quite yet as the betting market hasn't budged the Raiders' odds to win next year's Super Bowl despite the hiring. Let's take a look.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Chiefs +600
- Bills +650
- Ravens +650
- Eagles +700
- Lions +950
- 49ers +1600
- Commanders +1800
- Packers +2000
- Bengals +2000
- Chargers +2200
- Rams +2500
- Buccaneers +3000
- Texans +3000
- Broncos +3000
- Vikings +4000
- Bears +4000
- Seahawks +6500
- Steelers +6500
- Dolphins +6500
- Cowboys +6500
- Falcons +6500
- Cardinals +6500
- Jets +8000
- Patriots +8000
- Raiders +9000
- Jaguars +9000
- Colts +10000
- Browns +10000
- Panthers +10000
- Titans +15000
- Giants +15000
- Saints +15000
Raiders Near Bottom of Super Bowl Odds
Carroll may be a good hire long term, but don't expect a one year turn around. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have given them 90-1 odds to win next year's Super Bowl. Those odds are worse than teams like the New England Patriots (80-1) and the same price as the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Raiders finished with a 4-13 record and currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They have plenty of holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball, including finding a franchise quarterback they can build a team around.
Is a 73-year old Carroll the right man for the job? Time will tell, but the oddsmakers don't seem convinced.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!