Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds Unmoved After Geno Smith Trade
The NFL offseason had its first real domino fall on Friday night when the Las Vegas Raiders traded a third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith to bolster its quarterback position.
Smith heads to Las Vegas to provide more stability at the position as the team spent much of last season cycling through three different quarterbacks, but the team’s Super Bowl odds didn't move on the news that the team landed its answer at quarterback for this season, and possibly beyond.
Smith was in the midst of contract negotiations with the Seahawks after nearly leading Seattle to the postseason in 2024, passing for the fourth most yards in the NFL last season with 4,320 to go with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. However, when contracts hit an impasse, the Raiders got involved and traded for the 34-year-old signal caller.
The Raiders are in an incredibly competitive AFC West that has been dominated by the three-time reigning AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and sent the other two teams to the postseason in 2024 in the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.
Picking No. 6 in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas will look to continue to bolster its roster and make a postseason push in 2025, but oddsmakers are not making any sweeping changes to the team’s Futures outlook as the team remains a longshot to win the Super Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LX Odds
- +8000
