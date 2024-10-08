Last Chance to Buy Low on 49ers' Odds to Win NFC West (Bet Before Week 6)
The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a slow start in the 2024 season, winning just two of their first five games heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
San Francisco is a road favorite on Thursday night despite the loss, and it’s worth noting that after a 3-0 start, the Seahawks have dropped back-to-back games to the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
So, San Fran sits in a tie with Arizona (the Cardinals have the tiebreaker after their Week 5 win) and just one game back of Seattle in the division entering Week 6.
Yet, oddsmakers have the 49ers at plus money for one of the first times this season to win the NFC West.
NFC West Division Odds
- San Francisco 49ers: +110
- Seattle Seahawks: +240
- Arizona Cardinals: +320
- Los Angeles Rams: +1200
Based on these odds, the 49ers are still heavily favored to win this division. They have an implied probability of 47.62 percent entering Thursday night’s contest.
Time to Buy Low on the 49ers in NFC West?
San Francisco is favored in Week 6, so oddsmakers are expecting the 49ers to win and take control of the NFC West in that matchup.
While San Francisco has a tough schedule after Week 6 – Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, Buffalo are the 49ers six games after – Kyle Shanahan’s team is still going to be favored in some of those matchups.
Plus, there’s a chance that Christian McCaffrey is able to return to action at some point in the coming weeks. That would be a huge boost to the 49ers’ offense, even though Jordan Mason has performed admirably in his absence.
San Francisco is still third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and even with a 2-3 start, it ranks third in the NFL in yards per play on offense. If you think the 49ers win in Week 6, this may be the last chance you have to bet them at plus money in the NFC West.
