Latest College Football Playoff National Championship Odds Following Nov. 12 Rankings
As is custom every Tuesday in November, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee reveals its updated rankings.
The CFP rankings look vastly different from last week after Georgia to Ole Miss in SEC play and that’s reflected in the updated top 12 as well as the projected bracket, which you can find below. The Bulldogs are now the longest odds to win a National Championship in several years as the team is in danger of missing the College Football Playoff for a second straight season.
The Bulldogs will face one-loss Tennessee at home, which has quickly turned into a must-win matchup for Kirby Smart’s group to avoid a dreaded third loss after the updated rankings had Georgia OUT of the projected field.
Here are the updated odds for the National Championship following the November 12th updated odds.
2024 College Football National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +300
- Oregon: +420
- Texas: +450
- Georgia: +750
- Alabama: +850
- Ole Miss: +950
- Penn State: +2000
- Notre Dame: +2000
- Tennessee: +2500
- Indiana: +2500
- Miami (Florida): +3500
- Clemson: +5500
- SMU: +5500
- Colorado: +7000
- BYU: +10000
- Boise State: +13000
- Texas A&M: +15000
Updated College Football Playoff Rankings and Bracket
Ole Miss Soars Up National Championship Odds Following Georgia Win
On the other side of Georgia’s loss is Ole Miss’ win at home, a signature win for Lane Kiffin in Oxford.
The Rebels, who had lost two games already this season, needed a win in Week 11 to keep its CFP hopes alive and looked the part of not just a postseason contender, but a National Championship threat with a stifling defensive performance and gutty effort from Jaxson Dart on an injured ankle.
As the SEC continues to dive into further chaos, there is a possibility of a seven-way tie at the top of the standings come the end of the season, Ole Miss has gained solid footing in terms of making the 12-team postseason.
Alabama also helped its cause in what was essentially an elimination game at LSU in Week 11, getting 185 yards on the ground from Jalen Milroe in addition to four rushing touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide now sit at No. 10 in the updated ranking and in good shape to make the CFP all together as the team projects to be a double digit favorite in every remaining game.
While the Big Ten looks to be stable with four teams angling to get in, the top two betting choices Oregon and Ohio State, as well as undefeated Indiana and one loss Penn State, the ACC and Big 12 are shaping up to be one bid leagues.
Miami slipped to No. 9 in the rankings, but would recieve a BYE if it went on to win the ACC, after a stunning loss at Georgia Tech. The big takeaway is that it's more likely that the ACC Championship Game winner will be the only team to get into the CFP with SMU outside the projected top 12.
Meanwhile, Colorado continues its surge up the oddsboard, now viewed as the betting favorite to win the Big 12, contending with undefeated BYU, who needed a last second field goal last week to win at Utah. BYU was ranked No. 6 in this week's rankings.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.