Latest MLB World Series Odds Ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline
The trade deadline is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. EST as Major League Baseball teams make final touches to its rosters in hopes of making a World Series push.
The Yankees, in the heat of a crowded American League East race with the Baltimore Orioles, have made the biggest move to date, acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins in hopes of bolstering its starting lineup. Can the Yanks be on the move again ahead of Tuesday's deadline?
Here's the list of odds for teams inside of +10000 ahea of Tuesday's deadline.
2024 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +310
- Philadelphia Phillies: +470
- New York Yankees: +550
- Baltimore Orioles: +700
- Atlanta Braves: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1200
- Minnesota Twins: +1600
- Cleveland Guardians: +1800
- Milwaukee Brewers: +2400
- Seattle Mariners: +2700
- San Diego Padres: +3500
- Boston Red Sox: +4500
- New York Mets: +4800
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +5500
- Texas Rangers: +5500
- Kansas City Royals: +6500
- St. Louis Cardinals: +8000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Will Tarik Skubal Alter World Series Race?
The biggest name reportedly in trade discussions is AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. While it's questionable if the Tigers star is dealt, his impact will be felt across the big leagues and most certainly in the betting market.
Plenty of teams are active on Tuesday morning in hopes of strengthening their respective odds.
Stay tuned for where teams stand ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
