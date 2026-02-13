Latvia vs. Germany Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C

Germany and Latvia meet up in Group C action on Saturday morning.

The Germans took care of business against Denmark in their opener, with star forwards Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle leading the way. On the other side, Latvia fell 5-1 to the USA in a game that could’ve been more lopsided had the Americans not had a few first-period goals called back due to offside and ticky-tack goalie interference reviews.

These two teams are on a similar level, but the NHL talent that Germany has puts them a notch above the Latvians.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Latvia vs. Germany in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Latvia vs. Germany Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Latvia: +1.5 (-108)

Germany: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Latvia: +235

Germany: -290

Total

5.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Latvia vs. Germany How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Rho Ice Hockey

How to Watch (TV): CNBC

Latvia record: 0-1

Germany record: 1-0

Latvia vs. Germany Prediction and Pick

These teams have fairly similar depth, with non-NHLers making up most of the rosters on both sides. However, it’s the top-end talent of Germany that makes all the difference against a Latvian team whose top players are Zemgus Girgensons and Teddy Blueger.

Draisaitl and Stutzle combined for all three goals in Germany’s opener, and Moritz Seider played a key role on the blue line. Oh yeah, then there’s Phillip Grubauer in net, with the Germans getting the benefit of a day off on Friday to not have to play him on back-to-back days – at least not yet.

Latvia was held to just 18 shots on goal against the USA, including a dominant 17-2 shot advantage in the second period for the Americans. The Latvians will put up more of a fight against Germany, but they’re still underdogs for a reason.

Germany’s top-end talent will prove to be too much in another two-goal victory, with the under as a potential play as well.

Pick: Germany -1.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

