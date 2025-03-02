Is LeBron James Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has not missed a game since Feb. 8, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday night's contest with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers have officially labeled James' injury as left foot injury management. This isn't the first time that James has been on the injury report with this issue since the All-Star break, but he has played in every game for the Lakers over that stretch, including a back-to-back against Charlotte and Portland.
James isn't the only important Lakers player on the injury report. Luka Doncic is also questionable for this game while Austin Reaves and Jordan Goodwin are doubtful. Rui Hachimuara has already been ruled out with a knee strain.
The Lakers are home underdogs in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook even though they've won five games in a row. This could be a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for one of the Lakers' stars to miss this contest.
For now, James appears to be 50/50 for Sunday's matchup until the Lakers release an update on his status.
This story will be updated with James' official status for Sunday night's game against the Clippers.
