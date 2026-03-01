Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has only missed two games since Jan. 1 heading into the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

James and the Lakers blew out the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and the four-time champion dropped 22 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 28:20 in that matchup. James didn't have to play a ton of minutes on Saturday, which bodes well for his chances of playing on Sunday.

The Lakers are 12.5-point favorites at home against the tanking Kings, which is a sign that the team should have James, Luka Doncic and Austin Raves in action in this game. James has played in a bunch of back-to-backs this season, but he did miss one on Feb. 10 against the San Antonio Spurs.

This season, the Lakers star is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers likely won't release an injury report until later in the day, but they need every win they can get to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. So, it would make sense that James, Doncic and Reaves all suit up on Sunday since none of them had to play a massive role to beat Golden State (with Steph Curry out) on Saturday.

James missed the start of the season due to sciatica, but he has only missed four games (all part of back-to-backs) since. That does raise a little concern about his status on Sunday, but he did play in both ends of a back-to-back in January.

The Lakers should update James' status this afternoon when they are required to release an injury report for Sunday's game.

