Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Heat)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned back the clock on Wednesday night, scoring 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting in a huge win over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers have moved up to +4000 to win the NBA Finals, as they've won seven games in a row heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.

James missed three games earlier this month -- including the second night of a back-to-back -- with various ailments, which puts his status into question for Thursday's game in Miami. James has not played in the second game of each of the Lakers' last two back-to-backs, a sign that he could get some rest on March 19.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Lakers as 3.5-point underdogs on the road, so there's a chance they're not at full strength in this matchup.

The Lakers have yet to release an injury report for Thursday's game, which means the odds could shift if James is ruled in -- or if other players pop up on the report.

James has missed 21 games in the 2025-26 season with most of those coming at the beginning of the campaign due to sciatica. The Lakers have done well without him, going 14-7 when he's out of the lineup. Overall, L.A. is 19 games over .500 entering Thursday's matchup.

The four-time league MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from the 3-point line in his age-41 season.

This story will be updated with James' official status once the Lakers release an injury report on March 19.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.