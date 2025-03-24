Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Magic)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to the lineup on Saturday night after a six-game absence due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers ended up losing to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, but James played over 31 minutes, a good sign for him the rest of the way for L.A.
On Monday, James is listed as probable against the Orlando Magic with his groin injury. He is expected to play based on this probable tag barring a mid-day setback.
With LeBron back, the Lakers are favored on the road against Orlando. Here's how I'd wager on the Lakers on Monday night.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
This prop number has been knocked down after LeBron had just 10 rebounds and assists in his first game back in the lineup on Saturday, but it’s a steal when you look at his season averages.
James is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game (16.7 rebounds and assists) in the 2024-25 season, clearing 14.5 in five of his seven games before going down with a groin injury.
Even in the blowout loss to Chicago, James played over 31 minutes, a sign that he should assume his normal workload again tonight. I’ll gladly back the four-time champion to get back to his stat sheet-stuffing ways on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.