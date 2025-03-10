Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Nets)
The Los Angeles Lakers won't have superstar LeBron James for the next few games, as he's been ruled out for one-to-two weeks due to the groin strain that he suffered on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.
As a result, James has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers are still favored in this game by 6.5 points, a sign that Luka Doncic (questionable, back) is expected to suit up in James' absence.
This season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Replacing James won't be possible for the Lakers, but they'll lean on Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry the offense.
Here's how I'm wagering on the Lakers in the prop market on Monday.
Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Nets With LeBron James Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
With LeBron out of the lineup, Doncic is going to be called upon to carry this offense, something he’s shown signs of doing as of late.
Luka has 31, 29, 30, 32 and 34 points in his last five games, attempting over 20 shots in three of those five matchups. The usage should be there for Doncic in this matchup, and Brooklyn has fallen off a bit on the defensive end, ranking 20th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.