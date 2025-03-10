SI

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Nets)

The latest injury update for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Peter Dewey

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers won't have superstar LeBron James for the next few games, as he's been ruled out for one-to-two weeks due to the groin strain that he suffered on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

As a result, James has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers are still favored in this game by 6.5 points, a sign that Luka Doncic (questionable, back) is expected to suit up in James' absence.

This season, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Replacing James won't be possible for the Lakers, but they'll lean on Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry the offense.

Here's how I'm wagering on the Lakers in the prop market on Monday.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Nets With LeBron James Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-105)

With LeBron out of the lineup, Doncic is going to be called upon to carry this offense, something he’s shown signs of doing as of late. 

Luka has 31, 29, 30, 32 and 34 points in his last five games, attempting over 20 shots in three of those five matchups. The usage should be there for Doncic in this matchup, and Brooklyn has fallen off a bit on the defensive end, ranking 20th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting