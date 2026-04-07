Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder)

The injury bug has crushed the Los Angeles Lakers late in the 2025-26 regular season, as both Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) are sidelined for multiple weeks after getting injured against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

Now, the Lakers are extremely short-handed heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, and they've decided to list LeBron James (foot) on the injury report as questionable. James played in the Lakers' loss against OKC and had a big game in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, with just four games left in the regular season, L.A. may decide not to push the 41-year-old against the defending champs on Tuesday night. Oddsmakers seem to think that James could sit out this game, as L.A. is a 16.5-point home underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings. OKC beat the Lakers by 43 points last week, and it will be heavily favored regardless of James' status on Tuesday.

The Lakers face the Thunder, Golden State, Phoenix (the second night of a back-to-back) and Utah to close out the regular season. The Lakers have a real chance to win those last three games, and the team may give James Tuesday off so he's able to play in both ends of the back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but it could fall all the way to the No. 5 spot depending up on the results of the final games of the regular season.

James has played in a few back-to-backs this season, and he's only missed three games (all in early March) since the All-Star break. Still, the latest betting odds are a sign that the Lakers will be extremely undermanned, as OKC is favored by 16.5 even with star Jalen Williams (injury management) already ruled out on Tuesday.

This story will be updated with James' status ahead of Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Thunder.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.