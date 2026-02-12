Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James missed the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, but he is set to return to action on Thursday.

Tuesday's absence disqualified James from being eligible for postseason awards (he won't reach the 65-game threshold), but the four-time champion is off the injury report on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

James likely needed a breather after a heavy workload in Monday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he'll be asked to play a major role once again in this matchup. The Lakers are down Luka Doncic (hamstring) for the fourth game in a row, although they will have Austin Reaves (calf) back in action tonight.

This season, James is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3. The Lakers are set as 7.5-point favorites in this game with both James and Reaves expected to play.

So, here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for James ahead of the NBA's All-Star break.

Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Mavs

LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-113)

Since Doncic exited the Lakers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers early (he played less than 16 minutes in that game), James has taken on a much bigger role as a playmaker.

In three straight games (including the Philly matchup), he has recorded 10 assists, adding four, seven and six boards to his name in those games. Now, he takes on a Dallas team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in opponent assists per game.

James is averaging 9.4 rebound chances and 11.9 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this combo prop. On top of that, the Lakers could be without one of their top rebounders in center Deandre Ayton, as he’s listed as questionable for this matchup.

While LeBron is averaging just 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, he did put up eight boards and five dimes with Doncic in the lineup the last time these teams squared off.

With Reaves (calf) still on a minutes restriction, I wouldn’t be shocked if James paces the Lakers in assists on Thursday night.

