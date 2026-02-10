Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)

The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough turnaround on Tuesday night, as they'll take on the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The Lakers didn't have Luka Doncic (hamstring) on Monday night, and there's a chance they could be without him, LeBron James and Austin Reaves on Tuesday. Los Angeles has yet to release and official injury report for Tuesday's games against the Spurs.

James has not missed a game since Jan. 7, and he's only sat out three times this seaso since he returend from sciatica which sidelined him to begin the 2025-26 campaign. The Lakers star began the season sitting out one end of back-to-backs, but he has since played in both ends of two back-to-backs for Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old carried a heavy workload on Monday night, playing 35:59 while scoring 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also added 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal in the nine-point loss to OKC.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Lakers as 7.5-point home underdogs on Tuesday night, which is a bigger line than Monday against OKC. L.A. was just a 6.5-point home dog in that game with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for OKC.

Los Angeles has two more games before the All-Star break (tonight against San Antonio and Thursday against Dallas), and it's possible the team will look to rest guys on Tuesday to make sure they're good to go on Thursday night.

However, James has already missed 17 games this season, and if he sits out one more matchup he'd be ineligible for postseason awards, including All-NBA. So, there's a chance the four-time champion suits up on Tuesday night.

Bettors and fans will have to wait for the Lakers official injury report for LeBron's status on Tuesday. He has previously said that he's "questionable" for every back-to-back this season, but lately the veteran forward has found a way to suit up.

James is still playing at an elite level, averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday night's showdown with the No. 2-seeded Spurs.

