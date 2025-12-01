Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left foot issue (injury management).
The Lakers are being cautious with the 40-year-old after he missed the start of the season with sciatica, and head coach J.J. Redick said that team is hoping that James will be able to play in back-to-backs later on this season.
While Los Angeles has yet to release an injury report for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, it's likely that James will suit up after he rested on Sunday. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has appeared in four games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.
L.A. is favored at home on the second night of a back-to-back, a sign that it'll have stars like James and Luka Doncic in action.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for LeBron, assuming he makes his return to the lineup on Monday.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Suns
LeBron James UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-145)
Even though LeBron should be good to go after sitting out on Sunday, I'm not sold on him as a rebounder in this matchup.
The four-time league MVP is averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game through four appearances this season, and he's yet to pick up more than six boards in a single matchup. Monday is a tough matchup against a Phoenix team that ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounding percentage and eighth in opponent rebounds per game.
Unless the Lakers plan on sitting some of their other rotation players, I don't expect James to be asked to carry a major load on the glass. I think the UNDER is worth a look here until we see LeBron return to his usual seven to nine rebounds per night that we've seen during his time in L.A.
